Hash Form <= 1.1.0 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2024-5084
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-5084https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/hash-form/hash-form-drag-drop-form-builder-110-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-to-remote-code-executionhttps://github.com/WOOOOONG/CVE-2024-5084/blob/main/CVE-2024-5084_exploit.py
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 23, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- HashThemes
- Product
- Hash Form
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