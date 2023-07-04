Hikvision IP camera/NVR - Remote Command Execution CVE-2021-36260
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://watchfulip.github.io/2021/09/18/Hikvision-IP-Camera-Unauthenticated-RCE.htmlhttps://www.hikvision.com/en/support/cybersecurity/security-advisory/security-notification-command-injection-vulnerability-in-some-hikvision-products/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-36260https://github.com/Aiminsun/CVE-2021-36260https://therecord.media/experts-warn-of-widespread-exploitation-involving-hikvision-cameras/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 22, 2021
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hikvision
- Product
- ds-2cd2026g2-iu\/sl_firmware
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