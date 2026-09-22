Hippoo Mobile App for WooCommerce - Broken Access Control CVE-2026-49060
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/hippoo/vulnerability/wordpress-hippoo-mobile-app-for-woocommerce-plugin-1-9-4-privilege-escalation-vulnerabilityhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-mh6m-7983-2r5whttps://wordpress.org/plugins/hippoo/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-49060
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 11, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hippoo
- Product
- hippoo
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