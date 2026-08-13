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Hoppscotch <= 2026.4.1 - Mass Assignment JWT_SECRET Overwrite CVE-2026-50160

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://github.com/hoppscotch/hoppscotch/security/advisories/GHSA-j542-4rch-8hwfhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-50160https://github.com/hoppscotch/hoppscotch/pull/6171
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 1, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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