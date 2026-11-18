IBM WebSphere Application Server - IIOP Insecure Deserialization CVE-2020-4450
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-4450https://www.ibm.com/support/pages/node/6220294https://www.thezdi.com/blog/2020/7/20/abusing-java-remote-protocols-in-ibm-webspherehttps://github.com/silentsignal/WebSphere-WSIF-gadget
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 5, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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