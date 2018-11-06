Icecast < 2.4.4 Buffer Overflow Vulnerability CVE-2018-18820
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.openwall.com/lists/oss-security/2018/11/01/3https://gitlab.xiph.org/xiph/icecast-server/issues/2342
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 5, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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