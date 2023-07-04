Icinga Web 2 - Arbitrary File Disclosure CVE-2022-24716
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/JacobEbben/CVE-2022-24716/blob/main/exploit.pyhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/171774/Icinga-Web-2.10-Arbitrary-File-Disclosure.htmlhttps://github.com/Icinga/icingaweb2/commit/9931ed799650f5b8d5e1dc58ea3415a4cdc5773dhttps://github.com/Icinga/icingaweb2/security/advisories/GHSA-5p3f-rh28-8frwhttps://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202208-05
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 8, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- icinga
- Product
- icinga_web_2
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