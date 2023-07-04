Imgproxy < 3.14.0 - Cross-site Scripting (XSS) CVE-2023-1496
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/imgproxy/imgproxy/commit/62f8d08a93d301285dcd1dabcc7ba10c6c65b689https://huntr.dev/bounties/de603972-935a-401a-96fb-17ddadd282b2
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- evilmartians
- Product
- imgproxy
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