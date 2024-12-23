Infinitt PACS System - Arbitary File Upload
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/wy876/POC/blob/a9e4000fc76d0157b53ade916323b7b8256b17c3/%E8%8B%B1%E9%A3%9E%E8%BE%BE%E5%8C%BB%E5%AD%A6%E5%BD%B1%E5%83%8F%E5%AD%98%E6%A1%A3%E4%B8%8E%E9%80%9A%E4%BF%A1%E7%B3%BB%E7%BB%9F/%E8%8B%B1%E9%A3%9E%E8%BE%BE%E5%8C%BB%E5%AD%A6%E5%BD%B1%E5%83%8F%E5%AD%98%E6%A1%A3%E4%B8%8E%E9%80%9A%E4%BF%A1%E7%B3%BB%E7%BB%9FWebJobUpload%E4%BB%BB%E6%84%8F%E6%96%87%E4%BB%B6%E4%B8%8A%E4%BC%A0%E6%BC%8F%E6%B4%9E.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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