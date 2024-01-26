InfluxDB <1.7.6 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2019-20933
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/LorenzoTullini/InfluxDB-Exploit-CVE-2019-20933https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2019-20933https://github.com/influxdata/influxdb/compare/v1.7.5...v1.7.6https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-20933https://github.com/influxdata/influxdb/commit/761b557315ff9c1642cf3b0e5797cd3d983a24c0
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 19, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- influxdata
- Product
- influxdb
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