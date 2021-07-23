Internet Key Exchange (IKE) Aggressive Mode Information Disclosure Vulnerability CVE-2002-1623
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.kb.cert.org/vuls/id/886601https://web.archive.org/web/20120203011907/http://www.nta-monitor.com/posts/2003/01/checkpoint-main.htmlhttps://marc.info/?l=bugtraq&m=103124812629621&w=2https://marc.info/?l=bugtraq&m=103176164729351&w=2http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/7423
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2002
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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