Invision Community <=5.0.6 Unauthenticated RCE via Template Injection CVE-2025-47916
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-47916https://karmainsecurity.com/pocs/CVE-2025-47916.phphttps://invisioncommunity.com/release-notes-v5/507-r41/https://karmainsecurity.com/KIS-2025-02http://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2025/May/4
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 16, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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