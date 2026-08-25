InvoicePlane <= 1.6.3 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2026-23491
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/InvoicePlane/InvoicePlane/security/advisories/GHSA-88gq-mv54-v3fchttps://github.com/InvoicePlane/InvoicePlane/releases/tag/v1.6.4https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-23491
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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