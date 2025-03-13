InvoiceShelf <= 1.3.0 - PHP Deserialization CVE-2024-55556
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synacktiv.com/en/advisories/crater-invoice-unauthenticated-remote-command-execution-when-appkey-knownhttps://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/19950https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-55556
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 7, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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