IPMI Cipher Suite 0 (Cipher Zero) Authentication Bypass Vulnerability (IPMI Protocol) CVE-2013-4782CVE-2013-4783CVE-2013-4784CVE-2014-2955
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://fish2.com/ipmi/cipherzero.htmlhttps://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2013/07/26/risks-using-intelligent-platform-management-interface-ipmihttp://fish2.com/ipmi/https://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2014/Jul/14https://www.dell.com/support/kbdoc/en-US/000135423/how-to-check-if-ipmi-cipher-0-is-offhttps://www.supermicro.com/support/faqs/faq.cfm?faq=16536
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 8, 2013
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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