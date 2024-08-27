ISPConfig - PHP Code Injection CVE-2023-46818
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.ispconfig.org/blog/ispconfig-3-2-11p1-released/http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/176126/ISPConfig-3.2.11-PHP-Code-Injection.htmlhttp://seclists.org/fulldisclosure/2023/Dec/2https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-46818
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 27, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- ispconfig
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.