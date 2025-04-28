iTop - User Enumeration via REST Endpoint CVE-2024-51739
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.synacktiv.com/en/advisories/multiple-vulnerabilities-on-itophttps://github.com/Combodo/iTop/security/advisories/GHSA-2hmf-p27w-phf9https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-51739
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 5, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- combodo
- Product
- itop
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