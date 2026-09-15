Ivanti EPMM <=12.7.0.0 - Unauthenticated Code Injection CVE-2026-1281
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1281https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-cataloghttps://www.helpnetsecurity.com/2026/01/30/ivanti-epmm-cve-2026-1281-cve-2026-1340/https://www.cisa.gov/news-events/alerts/2026/01/29/cisa-adds-one-known-exploited-vulnerability-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ivanti
- Product
- endpoint-manager-mobile
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