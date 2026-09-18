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Ivanti EPMM < 12.8.0.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-1340

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://forums.ivanti.com/s/article/Security-Advisory-Ivanti-Endpoint-Manager-Mobile-EPMMhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1340
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 29, 2026
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
ivanti
Product
endpoint_manager_mobile

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