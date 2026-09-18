Ivanti EPMM < 12.8.0.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-1340
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://forums.ivanti.com/s/article/Security-Advisory-Ivanti-Endpoint-Manager-Mobile-EPMMhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-1340
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- ivanti
- Product
- endpoint_manager_mobile
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