Javafaces LFI CVE-2013-3827
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2013-3827https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/38802https://www.oracle.com/security-alerts/cpuoct2013.htmlhttp://www.oracle.com/technetwork/topics/security/cpuoct2013-1899837.htmlhttp://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2014-0029.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 16, 2013
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- oracle
- Product
- fusion_middleware
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