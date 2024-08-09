Skip to main content
HomePentest-Tools.com Logo
Start free trial

Jenkins < 2.441 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-23897

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.jenkins.io/security/advisory/2024-01-24/#SECURITY-3314https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/excessive-expansion-uncovering-critical-security-vulnerabilities-in-jenkins/https://github.com/Mr-xn/Penetration_Testing_POChttps://github.com/forsaken0127/CVE-2024-23897https://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 24, 2024
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
jenkins
Product
jenkins

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Start 7-day free trial Compare paid plans