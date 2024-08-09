Jenkins < 2.441 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-23897
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.jenkins.io/security/advisory/2024-01-24/#SECURITY-3314https://www.sonarsource.com/blog/excessive-expansion-uncovering-critical-security-vulnerabilities-in-jenkins/https://github.com/Mr-xn/Penetration_Testing_POChttps://github.com/forsaken0127/CVE-2024-23897https://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 24, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jenkins
- Product
- jenkins
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