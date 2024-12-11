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Jenkins CLI - Java Deserialization CVE-2017-1000353

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/159266/Jenkins-2.56-CLI-Deserialization-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41965/https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/jenkins/CVE-2017-1000353
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jan 29, 2018
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
jenkins
Product
jenkins

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