Jenkins CLI - Java Deserialization CVE-2017-1000353
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/159266/Jenkins-2.56-CLI-Deserialization-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/41965/https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/jenkins/CVE-2017-1000353
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 29, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jenkins
- Product
- jenkins
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