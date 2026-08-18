Jenkins Pipeline Groovy Plugin <=2.63 - Insecure Deserialization CVE-2019-1003030
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.jenkins.io/security/advisory/2019-03-06/#SECURITY-1336https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2019-1003030https://github.com/overgrowncarrot1/CVE-2019-1003030https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-1003030http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/159603/Jenkins-2.63-Sandbox-Bypass.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 8, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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