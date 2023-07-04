Jenkins - Remote Command Injection CVE-2018-1000861
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/jenkins/CVE-2018-1000861https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-1000861https://jenkins.io/security/advisory/2018-12-05/#SECURITY-595http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/166778/Jenkins-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://access.redhat.com/errata/RHBA-2019:0024
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 10, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jenkins
- Product
- jenkins
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