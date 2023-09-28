JetBrains TeamCity < 2023.05.4 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-42793
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.jetbrains.com/privacy-security/issues-fixed/https://attackerkb.com/topics/1XEEEkGHzt/cve-2023-42793/rapid7-analysishttps://www.sonarsource.com/blog/teamcity-vulnerabilityhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-42793https://attackerkb.com/topics/1XEEEkGHzt/cve-2023-42793
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 19, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jetbrains
- Product
- teamcity
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