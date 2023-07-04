Jfrog Artifactory <6.17.0 - Default Admin Password CVE-2019-17444
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.jfrog.com/confluence/display/JFROG/Artifactory+Release+Noteshttps://www.jfrog.com/confluence/display/JFROG/JFrog+Artifactoryhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-17444https://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 12, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jfrog
- Product
- artifactory
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