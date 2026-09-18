JFrog Artifactory - Anonymous Token Disclosure via Trailing Slash Auth Bypass CVE-2026-42018
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.jfrog.com/releases/docs/jfrog-security-advisorieshttps://www.wiz.io/blog/artifactory-under-attack-in-the-wild-exploitation-of-cve-2026-42016-cve-2026-4201https://github.com/BL0odz/JFrog_CVE-2026-65615-ByGLMhttps://edrabb.fr/posts/full-chain-preauth-rce-jfrog-artifactory/https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog?field_cve=CVE-2026-42018
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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