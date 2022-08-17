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Jira - Information Disclosure CVE-2020-14179

Severity
Not available
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can read arbitrary files from the target system and extract them as evidence.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-71536https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-14179
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Sep 20, 2020
Detection added at
Software Type
Project management
Vendor
Atlassian
Product
Jira

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