Jira - Local File Inclusion CVE-2019-8442
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://jira.atlassian.com/browse/JRASERVER-69241https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-8442https://github.com/0ps/pocassistdbhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 22, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- atlassian
- Product
- jira
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