Joomla! < 3.9.12 XSS Vulnerability CVE-2019-16725
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/791-20190901-core-xss-in-logo-parameter-of-default-templates.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 24, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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