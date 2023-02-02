Joomla! 4.0.0 <= 4.2.6 Multiple Vulnerabilities CVE-2023-23750CVE-2023-23751
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/890-20230101-core-csrf-within-post-installation-messages.htmlhttps://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/891-20230102-core-missing-acl-checks-for-com-actionlogs.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 1, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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