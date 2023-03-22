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Joomla - Improper Access Execution CVE-2023-23752

Severity
Not available
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Exploit capabilities

Sniper can extract custom artefacts as evidence from the target system.

Recommendation
Not available
References
https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-23752https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/51334
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Sniper
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
Yes
CVE Published
Feb 16, 2023
Detection added at
Software Type
CMS
Vendor
Joomla
Product
Open Source Matters

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