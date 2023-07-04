Joomla! JCK Editor SQL Injection CVE-2018-17254
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/161683/Joomla-JCK-Editor-6.4.4-SQL-Injection.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/45423/https://github.com/Nickguitar/Joomla-JCK-Editor-6.4.4-SQL-Injectionhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/cvemonhttps://github.com/ARPSyndicate/kenzer-templates
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 20, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- arkextensions
- Product
- jck_editor
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