Joomla! SQLi Vulnerability (20250201) CVE-2025-22207
- Severity
- Not available
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://developer.joomla.org/security-centre/958-20250201-core-sql-injection-vulnerability-in-scheduled-tasks-component.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 18, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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