Jorani 1.0.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2023-26469
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-26469https://github.com/Orange-Cyberdefense/CVE-repository/blob/master/PoCs/CVE_Jorani.pyhttps://github.com/advisories/GHSA-7r9h-9r47-7vjjhttp://packetstormsecurity.com/files/174248/Jorani-Remote-Code-Execution.htmlhttps://jorani.org/security-features-in-lms.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 17, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- jorani
- Product
- jorani
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.