Jordy Meow AI Engine - Unrestricted File Upload CVE-2023-51409
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Nxploited/CVE-2023-51409https://github.com/RandomRobbieBF/CVE-2023-51409https://patchstack.com/database/vulnerability/ai-engine/wordpress-ai-engine-plugin-1-9-98-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-upload-vulnerability?_s_id=cvehttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-51409
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- meowapps
- Product
- ai_engine
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