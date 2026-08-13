Juggle <= 1.6.0 - Unauthenticated Exposed H2 Database Console CVE-2026-67208
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/somta/Juggle/issues/86https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/juggle-unauthenticated-rce-via-exposed-h2-console
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 30, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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