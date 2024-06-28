Kafka UI 0.7.1 Command Injection CVE-2023-52251
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/177214/Kafka-UI-0.7.1-Command-Injection.htmlhttps://github.com/BobTheShoplifter/CVE-2023-52251-POChttps://github.com/nomi-sec/PoC-in-GitHub
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 25, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- provectus
- Product
- ui
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.