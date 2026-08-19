Kan <= 0.5.4 - Server-Side Request Forgery CVE-2026-32255
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/kanbn/kan/security/advisories/GHSA-qrx8-9hc6-jvqghttps://github.com/kanbn/kan/commit/53397d8e81dc1494d94132848c1f0416f1152bd7https://github.com/kanbn/kan/releases/tag/v0.5.5https://github.com/kOaDT/poc-cve-2026-32255https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-32255
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 19, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.