Kentico CMS <= 12.0.14 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2019-10068
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://devnet.kentico.com/download/hotfixes#securityBugs-v12https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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