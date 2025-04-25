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Kentico CMS <= 12.0.14 RCE Vulnerability CVE-2019-10068

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://devnet.kentico.com/download/hotfixes#securityBugs-v12https://www.cisa.gov/known-exploited-vulnerabilities-catalog
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
OpenVAS
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Mar 26, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

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