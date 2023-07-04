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Kentico CMS Insecure Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-10068

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://www.aon.com/cyber-solutions/aon_cyber_labs/unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-in-kentico-cms/https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157588/Kentico-CMS-12.0.14-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10068https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/13107http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157588/Kentico-CMS-12.0.14-Remote-Command-Execution.html
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) Yes
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Mar 26, 2019
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
kentico
Product
kentico

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