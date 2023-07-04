Kentico CMS Insecure Deserialization Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-10068
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.aon.com/cyber-solutions/aon_cyber_labs/unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-in-kentico-cms/https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157588/Kentico-CMS-12.0.14-Remote-Command-Execution.htmlhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2019-10068https://github.com/rapid7/metasploit-framework/pull/13107http://packetstormsecurity.com/files/157588/Kentico-CMS-12.0.14-Remote-Command-Execution.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 26, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kentico
- Product
- kentico
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