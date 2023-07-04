Keycloak <= 12.0.1 - request_uri Blind Server-Side Request Forgery (SSRF) CVE-2020-10770
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://packetstormsecurity.com/files/164499/Keycloak-12.0.1-Server-Side-Request-Forgery.htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50405https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2020-10770https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1846270https://github.com/soosmile/POC
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 15, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- redhat
- Product
- keycloak
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