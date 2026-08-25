Keycloak < 26.7.2 - Unauthenticated Account Takeover via Reset-Credentials Bypass CVE-2026-18963
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-18963https://github.com/keycloak/keycloak/pull/51844https://github.com/keycloak/keycloak/issues/51833https://github.com/T0w0T/POC-CVE-2026-18963https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/cve-2026-18963
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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