Kibana - Remote Code Execution CVE-2019-7609
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Exploit capabilities
Sniper can gain unauthenticated Remote Code Execution on the target system and extract multiple artefacts as evidence.
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://discuss.elastic.co/t/elastic-stack-6-6-1-and-5-6-15-security-update/169077https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2019-7609https://www.tenable.com/cve/CVE-2019-7609
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Sniper
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- Yes
- CVE Published
- Mar 25, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Data visualization
- Vendor
- Elastic
- Product
- Kibana
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