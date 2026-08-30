Kirby CMS 5.3.0-5.4.0 - Path Traversal CVE-2026-44177
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/getkirby/kirby/security/advisories/GHSA-9hx7-c53c-v6x8https://github.com/getkirby/kirby/releases/tag/5.4.1https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-44177
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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