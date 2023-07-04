Koha 3.20.1 - Directory Traversal CVE-2015-4632
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/37388https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2015-4632https://www.sba-research.org/2015/06/24/researchers-of-sba-research-found-several-critical-security-vulnerabilities-in-the-koha-library-software-via-combinatorial-testing/https://bugs.koha-community.org/bugzilla3/show_bug.cgi?id=14408https://koha-community.org/koha-3-14-16-released/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 18, 2018
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- koha
- Product
- koha
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