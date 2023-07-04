Kubernetes Dashboard <1.10.1 - Authentication Bypass CVE-2018-18264
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/kubernetes/dashboard/pull/3289https://sysdig.com/blog/privilege-escalation-kubernetes-dashboard/https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/kubernetes-announce/yBrFf5nmvfIhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2018-18264https://github.com/kubernetes/dashboard/pull/3400
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 3, 2019
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- kubernetes
- Product
- dashboard
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