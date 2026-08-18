LB-LINK Routers - Unauthenticated Command Injection CVE-2026-19900
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/glkfc/IoT-Vulnerability/blob/main/LB-LINK/LB-LINK_cmd%20Indicates%20the%20unauthorized%20command%20injection/The%20LB-LINK_cmd%20command%20is%20used%20to%20inject%20information.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-19900
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Aug 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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