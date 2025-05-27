LearnPress < 4.2.7.1 - SQL Injection CVE-2024-8529
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/6b86c089-177b-45b4-979e-4ae08e586e83/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/c2b2671e-0db7-4ba9-b574-a0122959e8fchttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-8529
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Sep 12, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- thimpress
- Product
- learnpress
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