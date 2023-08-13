Lexmark Printers - Command Injection CVE-2023-26067
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.horizon3.ai/lexmark-command-injection-vulnerability-zdi-can-19470-pwn2own-toronto-2022/https://github.com/horizon3ai/CVE-2023-26067https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2023-26067https://publications.lexmark.com/publications/security-alerts/CVE-2023-26067.pdfhttps://support.lexmark.com/alerts/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 10, 2023
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- lexmark
- Product
- cxtpc_firmware
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